Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the December 15th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ LSDI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.24. 518,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,762. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. Lucy Scientific Discovery has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lucy Scientific Discovery

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSDI. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 181,276 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery by 153.0% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 196,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 119,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery in the first quarter worth about $125,000. 4.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc, an early stage psychotropics contract manufacturing company, engaged in the research, manufacturing, and commercialization of psychedelic products. The company offers biological raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and finished biopharmaceutical products.

