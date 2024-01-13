Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the December 15th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Lucy Scientific Discovery Trading Up 5.8 %
NASDAQ LSDI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.24. 518,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,762. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. Lucy Scientific Discovery has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $4.00.
Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Lucy Scientific Discovery
Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc, an early stage psychotropics contract manufacturing company, engaged in the research, manufacturing, and commercialization of psychedelic products. The company offers biological raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and finished biopharmaceutical products.
