Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Raised by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.61.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $479.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.77. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

