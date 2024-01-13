Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Short Interest Update

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 288,600 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 393,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Sports

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Inv LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.9% during the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

MSGS stock opened at $178.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.06 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $164.79 and a 1 year high of $215.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.67.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.77. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $43.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

