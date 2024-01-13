Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.39

Shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 1182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Stock Up 6.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság alerts:

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $613.43 million for the quarter.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. The company operates in MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. It offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.