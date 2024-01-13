MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Trading Up 3.9%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.24 and last traded at $47.20. Approximately 353,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 425,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MMYT

MakeMyTrip Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.64.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $168.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.35 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 55.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth $1,202,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth $4,052,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 26.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,591,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,936,000 after acquiring an additional 328,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at $8,011,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.