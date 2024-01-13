Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.71

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Man Wah Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Man Wah Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This is an increase from Man Wah’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

