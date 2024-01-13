Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mannatech in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mannatech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $21.23.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 5.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 167.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Featured Articles

