Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.40.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Activity

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$267,335.41. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$28.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.96. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$23.69 and a 52-week high of C$29.45. The firm has a market cap of C$51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 123.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.10. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.82 billion. Equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.6029963 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

