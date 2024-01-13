Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 215 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $167.27 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $229.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

