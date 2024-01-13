MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $275.00 Average PT from Brokerages

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $279.09.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKTX. UBS Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $268.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.42. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $200.01 and a 52-week high of $399.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.00.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in MarketAxess by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in MarketAxess by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

