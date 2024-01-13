Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 48,510 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

EFV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,044 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

