Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ULTA traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $482.08. The company had a trading volume of 443,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $453.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.40. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Argus raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

