Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems makes up 1.5% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of FactSet Research Systems worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,265,000 after buying an additional 31,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after buying an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total value of $1,301,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,748.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total value of $1,301,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,748.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,338 shares of company stock worth $9,175,193 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FDS traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $466.56. The company had a trading volume of 147,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $457.86 and its 200 day moving average is $438.55. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $478.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

