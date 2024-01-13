Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 17,807 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 27.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,857,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,912. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.23%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

