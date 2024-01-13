Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.7% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $3.91 on Friday, reaching $312.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.72. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $248.80 and a 12 month high of $317.26.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

