Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions comprises approximately 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of J. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE J traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.83. The company had a trading volume of 932,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,667. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.35.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,498 shares of company stock worth $4,038,564 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.