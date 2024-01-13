Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. MSCI comprises approximately 1.1% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in MSCI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in MSCI by 42.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $545.46. 308,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,566. The business has a 50-day moving average of $532.95 and a 200 day moving average of $521.40. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $573.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus began coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $568.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.