Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $636,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.77. The stock had a trading volume of 619,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

