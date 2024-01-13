Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $6.80 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,939,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 98,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,701,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,600,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $192.08. 495,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,467. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.66 and a fifty-two week high of $209.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.86 and a 200 day moving average of $188.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.47.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

