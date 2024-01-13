Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 376,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $511,910,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,026,000 after acquiring an additional 262,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 60.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.2 %

AJG traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.80. 846,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

