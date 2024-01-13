Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for approximately 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Moody’s by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,460,000 after buying an additional 3,124,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $425,827,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,217,000 after buying an additional 1,135,463 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Moody’s by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,918,000 after buying an additional 920,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,265 shares of company stock worth $3,817,168 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $379.79. The stock had a trading volume of 474,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $370.91 and its 200 day moving average is $346.60. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $396.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

