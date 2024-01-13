Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $440.46. 169,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $364.98 and a 12 month high of $448.71.

Insider Activity

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $80,528,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $80,528,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TDY

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.