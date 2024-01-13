Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Reduces Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown accounts for approximately 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $74.48. 2,389,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $76.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

