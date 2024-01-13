Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Reduces Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.13. 1,201,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,330. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $320.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.