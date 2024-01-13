Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 1,071 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 12.7% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 10,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 16.9% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 5.6% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 791,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,474,000 after buying an additional 41,835 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Amphenol by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,111. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average is $87.79.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.