Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 385 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.60.

STERIS Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE STE traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.40. 390,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,270. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.79 and its 200-day moving average is $218.91. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $173.21 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

