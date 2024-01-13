Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 398 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,301,110 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $8.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $356.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,406,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,878. The firm has a market cap of $223.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.14 and a 200-day moving average of $320.48. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $357.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

