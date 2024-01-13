Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 577 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 104,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 453,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,986,000 after purchasing an additional 32,133 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 180,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,642,000 after purchasing an additional 71,808 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.66. The stock had a trading volume of 740,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,777. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.89 and a 12 month high of $129.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.83 and its 200 day moving average is $119.08.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.