Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 717 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Fiserv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Fiserv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 72,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Fiserv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Fiserv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.4 %

Fiserv stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.92. 1,963,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

