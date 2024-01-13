Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 889 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. ITT makes up 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of ITT worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITT. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ITT by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,457. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.50. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.82 and a 12 month high of $121.19.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.87 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

