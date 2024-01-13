Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE MMC opened at $195.94 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $202.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.43 and a 200-day moving average of $192.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Get Our Latest Report on MMC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.