Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:MMC traded up $3.08 on Friday, hitting $195.94. 1,699,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,125. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.43 and a 200-day moving average of $192.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

See Also

