Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $205.00

Shares of Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 86.95 ($1.11), with a volume of 6565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.50 ($1.09).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4,200.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Marwyn Value Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Marwyn Value Investors’s payout ratio is currently 45,000.00%.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

