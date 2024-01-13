Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 900.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,838 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.90.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $429.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,267. The firm has a market cap of $402.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $431.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $413.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

