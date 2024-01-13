Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,866,020,000 after acquiring an additional 495,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,620,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,235,000 after acquiring an additional 274,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $429.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,267. The company has a market cap of $402.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $431.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $413.27 and its 200 day moving average is $402.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.