Matrix Trust Co Has $203,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $693,829,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after buying an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV opened at $478.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $370.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $480.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $463.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.49.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.