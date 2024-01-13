Matthew Keen Sells 1,147 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) CTO Matthew Keen sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $16,115.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $481,282.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TWO opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.25%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -374.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 162,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,348 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 36,555 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

