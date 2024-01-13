MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3,223.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,399,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,811,000 after acquiring an additional 858,544 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,371,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 489,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,390,000 after acquiring an additional 421,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

MaxLinear Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MXL stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.11 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About MaxLinear

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

