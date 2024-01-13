Mcdonald Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $52.62. 37,907,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,984,364. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $100.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

