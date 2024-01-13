Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $241,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $237.11. 3,053,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,801,094. The stock has a market cap of $334.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $238.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

