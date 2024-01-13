Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $323,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,684 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in AT&T by 2,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.48. 32,658,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,443,110. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

