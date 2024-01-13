Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 2,072 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 177.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. 19,341,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,851,886. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

