Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 209 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

NYSE TEL traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.93. 1,973,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.81 and a 200-day moving average of $131.74.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

