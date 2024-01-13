MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the December 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 0.3 %

MDU stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 393.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.