Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Free Report) dropped 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 15,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 24,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

