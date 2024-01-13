MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) vs. Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Financial Comparison

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM – Get Free Report) and Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and Rollins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies N/A N/A N/A Rollins 13.77% 33.81% 17.80%

Risk and Volatility

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rollins has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

39.0% of Rollins shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Rollins shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and Rollins, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Rollins 0 1 6 0 2.86

Rollins has a consensus price target of $49.14, indicating a potential upside of 12.33%. Given Rollins’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rollins is more favorable than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and Rollins’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies $53.25 million 0.58 $1.15 million N/A N/A Rollins $2.70 billion 7.86 $368.60 million $0.83 52.71

Rollins has higher revenue and earnings than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies.

Summary

Rollins beats MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in three segments: Relaxation Salon, Digital Preventative Healthcare, and Luxury Beauty. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology. This segment operates relaxation salons under the Re.Ra.Ku and Ruam Ruam brands. The Digital Preventative Healthcare segment offers government-sponsored Specific Health Guidance program, utilizing Lav, an on-demand health monitoring smartphone application and MOTHER Bracelet for fitness applications; and preventative healthcare services utilizing nutritionists and health nurses. The Luxury Beauty segment manages and operates hair salons under the ZACC brand name. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. also operates Re.Ra.Ku College that offers continuing training for franchise owners, home office staff, and salon staff covering topics, such as customer service, salon operations, and relaxation techniques. The company was formerly known as MEDIROM Inc. and changed its name to MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. in March 2020. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife. It also provides workplace pest control solutions for customers across various end markets, such as healthcare, foodservice, and logistics. In addition, the company offers termite protection services and ancillary services. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations. Rollins, Inc. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

