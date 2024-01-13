Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $87.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

