Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.79

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.79 and traded as high as $9.03. Mercer International shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 191,889 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MERC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

Mercer International Stock Up 10.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.22. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $470.82 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.78%.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Mercer International by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Mercer International by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Mercer International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercer International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mercer International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

