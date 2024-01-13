Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Bell Bank

Bell Bank grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $118.63. 6,823,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,003,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.94. The company has a market cap of $300.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 171.11%.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

