Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,226 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. BHP Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $11,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BHP Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after buying an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,833.33.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BHP stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.26. 2,615,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,298. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average of $59.94.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

